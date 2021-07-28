Lose Yr Mind Festival Announces 2021 Lineup Featuring Death Valley Girls, Deap Vally and Meatbodies

Home News Gasmyne July 28th, 2021 - 7:11 PM

Death Valley Girls

Live bands, dozens of fans and vendors selling tons of merchandise. This and more are coming to the 2021 Lose Your Mind Festival. This festival will be a two day event on Sept. 17 & 18 with plenty of different artists coming to share their music. In addition, it will be taking place in Portland, Oregon the exact location is Vitalidad 116 SE Yamhill.

Tickets can be bought directly from their website Lose Your Mind. Their Facebook page also holds information on other events that come before the two day festival. In addition, to all of this they have posted some of their previous songs on their Spotify page. Plus their recent post on Instagram shares just how forward they are looking to this event.

On September 17, five bands will be playing they are Meatbodies, Acid Dad, Dommengang, Help and Dirty Princess. While on Sept. 18, there will be plenty more featuring Deap Vally, Death Valley Girls, Scott Yoder, Spoon Benders, Plastic Cactus and more.

Deap Vally, Death Valley Girls and Meatbodies are all rock bands that will be a major part of this year’s Lose Yr Mind Festival. Each group plays different sub genres of rock and will be playing with most of bands on Sept. 18. All their music can be found on either Spotify or YouTube Music.

This will be the seventh Lose Yr Mind Festival as it was started back in 2014. Lose Yr Mind supports only Oregon based companies, but they do host to all sorts of artists.

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado