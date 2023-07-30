Boys Like Girls Shares Exciting New Single “The Outside”

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 30th, 2023 - 3:44 PM

Boys Like Girls performs at When We Were Young Festival in Las Vegas, NV on 23 October, 2022.

American rock band Boys Like Girls just released their latest single, “The Outside,” last Friday, July 28th. Listen to the new track via the official lyric video below.

“The Outside” is an upbeat, nostalgic romp with plenty of callbacks to Boys Like Girls’ history as a band. The accompanying video reflects this idea as it is full of videos and clips from their history, dating from recent times to as far back as 2004.

Boys Like Girls’ lead vocalist Martin Johnson talked about the song as remembering a rebellious youth and the creation of lifelong friendships through music. He said, “Music shaped my life choices – clothes, friends, even the stickers on my locker door,” says Martin. “In high school, I proudly displayed my music taste through my style. Finding like-minded friends was crucial, forming a lasting gang. ‘The Great Escape,’ was a tribute to those friends. Now, ‘The Outside’ celebrates our outsider spirit. We’re Boys Like Girls, and this one’s for you.”

Boys Like Girls had previously been on hiatus for an extended period, but in May their single “Blood And Sugar” marked their official return, showcasing the band’s evolution while demonstrating their connection to their roots. “Blood And Sugar” was followed by “Language,” further reaffirming that Boys Like Girls was back.

Boys Like Girls will be starting their Speaking Our Language Tour on September 17 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will continue through November, ending in Raleigh, New York.