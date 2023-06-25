Boys Like Girls Releases Upbeat New Single “Language”

Home News Ronan Ruiz June 25th, 2023 - 3:26 PM

American rock band Boys Like Girls released their latest single, “Language,” last Friday. After releasing their comeback track “Blood And Sugar” last month, Boys Like Girls is continuing to produce their signature sound. Listen to the band’s new single “Language” via the official lyric video below.

“Language” blends rock and pop elements to deliver Boys Like Girls’ iconic sound. The song’s lyrics explore feelings of attraction, and the different forms it takes: fleeting glances, touching and body language, and other types of communication. On communication, lead singer Martin says, “According to Google, there are around 6,500 languages in the world. I took French, Spanish, and Latin in school, but can barely get through asking where the toilet is in Montreal or Mexico City. I guess I’m a one trick American pony, and there are even some versions of English I barely understand. They say the two universal languages are mathematics and music. I suck at math, but I can tell you, having played some decent-sized shows in non-English speaking territories, that the latter is true for sure.”

The intricacies of nonverbal communication are explored in “Language,” and are very important to Boys Like Girls and their travels around the globe: “Through those travels, I’ve also learned that it’s the silent languages that say the most. Body language, love languages, the language of the spirit, and other nonverbal communications can be the deepest connections we have as humans. With the language of attraction, there tends to be a moment where you both figure it out. You know. You feel safe, you feel seen, you feel excited. You pray you’re not crazy. A little touch, okay, you’re not crazy.”