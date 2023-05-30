Boys Like Girls Announce North American Fall 2023 Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard May 30th, 2023 - 4:32 PM

Today pop rock band Boys Like Girls have announced their North America Speaking Our Language Tour, which is presented by Emo Nite. The 30 date run kicks off in Charlotte before stopping in Atlanta, Lake Buena Vista, Seattle, Denver, Philadelphia and Raleigh.

Direct support for the entire tour will be State Champs, while Four Year Strong, 3OH!3, LOLO, The Summer Set, The Ready Set and Max Bemis will also offer support at different shows. The North American run is being produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with Citi and Artist presales beginning today. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning this Friday at 10 a.m. local time at LiveNation.com.

Citi is the official card of The Speaking Our Language Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning today at 11 a.m. ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 p.m. local time through the Citi Entertainment program.

For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com. The Artist presale begins today at 12 p.m. ET until Thursday, June 1 at 10 p.m. local time.

Boys Like Girls posted a nostalgic/reveal post on TikTok, which garnered over 500k views in under 24 hours. It showcaseds the enduring popularity and anticipation surrounding the band’s return. On top of that, the news of “Blood and Sugar” was posted by Rolling Stone, Alternative Press and many other places.

Speaking Our Language Tour Dates