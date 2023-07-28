X Japan Shares Passionate New Song “Angel”

Home News Parker Beatty July 28th, 2023 - 7:22 PM

Fans of Japanese metal band X Japan have waited a long time for a new song, eight years at this point, and the wait has finally paid off. As reported by Revolver, the band has just released ‘Angel,’ written by composer and bandleader Yoshiki.

A symphonic rock power ballad that oozes with sentimentality, the song begins with Yoshiki’s voice accompanied by piano and strings, more reminiscent of his solo classical material, however ‘Angel’ soars highest in its metal-infused second act, drawing more from the band’s roots. The outro’s church organ and choir round out its strong religious themes, an ode to a woman so pure she could be an angel.

The song was announced two months ago alongside dates for Yoshiki’s Yoshiki Classical 10 Anniversary World Tour, which celebrates a decade of his acclaimed album Yoshiki Classical. With multiple dates in the Tokyo Garden Theater, the icon and originator of the visual kei movement can also be heard in legendary venues such as Royal Albert Hall, Dolby Theatre, and Carnegie Hall.

Yoshiki has also recently joined Hyde, Miyavi, and Sugizo to form the The Last Rockstars, a Japanese rock supergroup that released their first (and currently only) single last December and made their debut performance in January.

While there’s yet to be any word of a new X Japan album, which would mark the first in two decades, fans should know that Yoshiki will stay busy on one of his many side projects until that time comes.

Listen to ‘Angel’ by X Japan below.