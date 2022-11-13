Yoshiki, Hyde, Sugizo & Miyavi Launch New Band The Last Rockstars, Tease Two New Songs

Home News Bailey DeSchutter November 13th, 2022 - 1:19 PM

Exciting news was delivered by Blabbermouth this week. Four of Japan’s biggest rockstars have all entered into a new project with each other. Hyde, Miyavi, Sugizo, and Yoshiki have formed a band together called The Last Rockstars.” Along with the announcement of the band’s formation came a teaser video for two songs that were vaguely said to be released “soon.” The songs are titled “The Last Rockstars” (written and composed by Yoshiki) and “Psycho Love” (written by Yoshiki and Hyde and composed by Hyde).

The band’s debut performance is set for January 26th at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo. The band’s first shows in the U.S are scheduled for February 4, 2023 at Hammerstein Ballroom in New York and February 10, 2023 at Hollywood Palladium in L.A. Tickets for the shows went on sale at 10:00 AM EST today.

All four of the artists have had large success apart from The Last Rockstars. Yoshiki is the leader and drummer of the band X Japan, who had played at Coachella in 2018. Miyavi was featured on Malaysian pop star Yuna’s album Rogue and performed at Ultra Japan. Hyde is the vocalist for L’ARC-EN-CIEL and was a successful solo artist. Sugizo was a member of the group LUNA SEA, X Japan, and U.K band Juno Reactor.

In an interview, Yoshiki said “We’ve come together to start this challenge for the world out of Japan.” Sugizo added “This may be our last chance at this challenge. We want to put what’s left of our lives on the line to make the world rock with our music.”