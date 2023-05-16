Pianist and Rock Star Yoshiki Releases First X Japan Single in Eight Years, Announces Summer 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard May 16th, 2023 - 3:23 PM

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin

Yoshiki, classical musician and frontman for the metal band X Japan, has announced dates for his Yoshiki Classical 10 Anniversary World Tour. Also Yoshiki will be releasing X Japan‘s first single in eight years called “Angel”, which will be out on July 28.

Celebrating a full decade of the Yoshiki Classical album, the tour setlist will feature new compositions, orchestral performances of Yoshiki’s, chart-topping songs from X Japan and pieces by the classical composers Beethoven, Chopin and others

Along with a few shows in Tokyo, the musician will also perform concerts at London’s Royal Albert Hall, Los Angeles’s Dolby Theatre and New York’s Carnegie Hall this October, which makes Yoshiki the first Japanese artist ever to headline some of these iconic venues.

Tickets to Yoshiki’s U.S. shows can be purchased through Ticketmaster. Once tickets are on sale, people can visit StubHub, where orders are 100% guaranteed through StubHub’s FanProtect program.

StubHub is a secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand. See the full dates below.

Yoshiki Classical 10th Anniversary World Tour Dates

10/7-9 – Tokyo, JP – Tokyo Garden Theater

10/13 – London, UK – Royal Albert Hall

10/20 – Los Angeles, CA – Dolby Theatre

10/28 – New York, NY – Carnegie Hall

Photo Credit: Jenna Houchin