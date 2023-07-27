The Pretenders Share Classic Vibing New Song “A Love”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 2:34 PM

Rock band The Pretenders have shared “A Love,” which is the new single from the band’s upcoming album Relentless. Following the release of the song, The band have shared the official visualizer that features exclusive footage of the band’s recent live run at small UK clubs.

As a whole, the music on “A Love” is beautiful by the instrumentation fills the atmosphere with lovely rock sound while the vocal performance from Chrissie Hynde serenades the ears with beautiful melody. As for the visualizer, each scene shows The Pretenders dazzling people’s minds with their music.

In the press release Hynde shares her thoughts about the latest song.

“I suppose ‘A Love’ is the most traditionally Pretenders sounding song on the album. In the vein of ‘Kid’ or ‘Talk of the Town’ or any of the mid-tempo ones over the years. I often see love/relationships almost in the same vein as drug addiction. Although, having said that, I know I am jaded and cynical…”

Produced by multiple Grammy Award nominee David Wrench at the famed Battery Studios in North West London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by founder Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne following 2020’s album Hate For Sale.