Pretenders Announces New Album Relentless for Sept 2023 Release and Shares New Song “Let The Sun Come In”

Rock band The Pretenders have announced their new studio album Relentless will be released on September 1 by Rhino Records. Pre-orders including digital download, baby pink vinyl, black vinyl, and CD are available now.

Produced by David Wrench at the famed Battery Studios in Willesden, North West London, Relentless marks the second consecutive full-length songwriting collaboration by Chrissie Hynde and guitarist James Walbourne following 2020’s Hate For Sale.

The upcoming album will feature a landmark collaboration with Academy Award-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood, who provides the string arrangement and conducted the 12 Ensemble for the album’s stunning closing track, “I Think About You Daily.”

In the press release Hynde discusses the meaning behind Relentless.

“I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: ‘showing no abatement of intensity.’ So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know…to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It’s the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless.”

In light of the upcoming album release, The Pretenders have also shared their new song “Let The Sun Come In.” As a whole, the instrumenation is lovely by how each guitar riff and drum beat brings a bubbly sound of classic rock while Hynde gracefully serenades the ears with her beautiful voice. “Let The Sun Come In” is a groovy tune which shows how passionate The Pretenders are with their music.

Relentless Tracklist