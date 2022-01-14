Sinead O’Connor Admitted To Hospital Following Son’s Death

Home News Anaya Bufkin January 14th, 2022 - 9:42 PM

Irish singer Sinead O’Connor has unfortunately been hospitalized following the very disheartening news of her 17-year-old son’s, Shane Lunny, passing. Consequence reports that O’Connor announced to fans that she was seeking help on the evening of Thursday after tweeting, “I’ve decided to follow my son”. The tweets came from an unverified account that has been linked to her official Twitter account.

O’Connor also wrote and deleted other tweets that express her heartbreak and pain since losing her son. “There is no point living without him. Everything I touch, I ruin. I only stayed for him. And now he’s gone.”

Lunny went missing last week after O’Connor reported that there were “two severe suicide attempts”. On January 7, two days after he was found dead, the Irish singer wrote, “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is not with God. May he Rest In Peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The Irish singer-songwriter is best known for her slamming hit single, “Nothing Compares 2 U”. It was released in 1990 and won the 1990 Billboard Music Award for the number one world single during that same year. In June 2021, the singer announced that she officially planned to retire from music to focus on her career as a writer.

As O’Connor goes through this very difficult time, fans around the world send love and well wishes to ensure that she gains strength during this time.