Sinéad O’Connor Announces Retirement from Touring and the Music Industry

Sinéad O’Connor stated that she’s retiring from touring and the record business during a series of tweets she posted this past weekend. Although she’s only 54 years old, she started releasing music when she was 20 with 1987’s The Lion and the Cobra, and has had a long and stressful career since then.

O’Connor has an album planned for January 2022 called No Veteran Dies Alone, which she says will be her last release. No Veteran Dies Alone will be her first album since 2014’s I’m Not Bossy, I’m the Boss, and her twelfth album in total. She also had a tour planned for 2020 that has been postponed several times to 2022, but she revealed her intentions to cancel all of those appearances.

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I’ve gotten older and I’m tired. So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

“I’ve gotten older and I’m tired,” O’Connor stated on June 4. “So it’s time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there’ll be no more touring or promo.” When asked about currently planned shows, she confirmed, “Yes, all shows which were originally set for 2020, rescheduled to 2021 and then to 2022 are going to be pulled. Because this soldier woman has grown old quicker than COVID.”

In recent years, O’Connor has been more open about her struggles with depression, suicide and abuse. She’s also revealed a scary encounter with Prince and a lawsuit following the popularity of her Prince cover “Nothing Compares 2 U,” which has fizzled out now.

It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat: #MeTime ❤️ — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; ) — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

So, her mental health is likely to be a factor in this decision to call it quits. “It’s not sad news. It’s staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat,” She continued. “It’s been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true ; )”

On June 5, O’Connor specified what one of those dreams was, “PS re:retiring…. have always wanted to be one of the artists involved in presenting and mentoring on The Voice of Ireland… But never was free to do it. Am now : ) So if they ever want me they can contact my managers : )”

PS re retiring…. have always wanted to be one of the artists involved in presenting and mentoring on the The Voice of Ireland … But never was free to do it. Am now : )

So if they ever want me they can contact my managers : ) — Sinead O’Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 6, 2021

She also added a next-day afterthought, “Apologies if any upset caused to booking agents or promoters or managers due to my tweeting about my retirement,” she said. “I guess the book made me realise I’m my own boss. I didn’t wanna wait for permission from the men, as to when I could announce it. Also, I’d had a few whiskeys : )”