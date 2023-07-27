Aphex Twin Shares Two New Funky Archived Tracks “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” and “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 27th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

According to pitchfork.com, earlier today artist Aphex Twin’s SoundCloud account was updated today with two songs from the album 2006-7. The names of the tunes are “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” and “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc.”

As a whole, “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” is a funky composition which features a bass guitar shaking the background with vibrating riffs while the keyboard and drum playing fills the air with lovely musical beats. “Produk Trk Omc” can cause some listeners to dance while the music blares from their speakers.

As for “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc,” the ditty is wonderful by how the drum playing fills the air with amazing sound while the keyboard and guitar playing serenades the ears with a strong blend of jazz and funk. “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc” is another composition that some people can dance to while the bittersweet music leaves dazzles their minds.

The release of “Short Forgotten Produk Trk Omc” and “2nd Neotek Test Trac Omc” follows Twins’s upcoming EP Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760, which will be released on July 28 by Warp.