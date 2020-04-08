Aphex Twin Releases Six New Songs on SoundCloud

Home News Aaron Grech April 8th, 2020 - 10:18 AM

Legendary experimental electronic music producer Aphex Twin has released six new songs on his SoundCloud profile, which each take a more ambient approach as opposed to his hard hitting and glitchy IDM work. The tracks are titled “qu 1,” “Tha2 (world scam mix),” “s8v1 [brooklyn],” “tha2,” “prememory100N pt2,” and “m11st lon.”

“qu 1” is a melodic ambient work with beautiful synth melodies across a wide open space, and is similar to his work with a few of the more optimistic tracks featured on Selected Ambient Works Vol. 2. “s8v1 [brooklyn]” carries this tone, with some bright synth lines, into a melodic feel.

“Tha2 (world scam mix)” is a return to the classic IDM that Aphex is known for pioneering, with a dark bass beat and eerie synth lines blurring the worlds of dance and experimental synth work. The original “Tha2” is more minimal and blended with a more ambient atmosphere.

“prememory100N pt2” carries an IDM tone as well with some abstract and glitchy synth lines, carried by a bass infused rhythmic beat, which sounds like it can be heard in a videogame soundtrack. “m11st lon” is similar in its IDM roots, with a more glitch infused style blended with some more melodic synth lines.

Aphex Twin recently had a cut from a 1990s Peel Session titled “Slo Bird Whistle (Peel Session)” included on the 30th anniversary Warp Records boxset WXAXRXP Sessions. Other prominent producers from Warp Records such as Boards of Canada, Flying Lotus and Oneohtrix Point Never were also included on the boxset.