Aphex Twin Posters and Billboards Spotted Across the World

Aaron Grech October 7th, 2020 - 9:49 PM

Posters and billboards featuring the Aphex Twin logo have been spotted across multiple cities across the world such as Los Angeles, Berlin, London and Bristol. At the moment it is unknown exactly what these teasers possibly mean, but Pitchfork suggests that it may be new Novation software or hardware.

Aphex Twin, who is also known under his birth name, Richard D. James, collaborated with Novation for the AFX Mode for the Bass Station II. The company also shared a picture of the Billboard, which gives an indication that they are aware of the teasers. His most recent full fledged project, The Collapse EP, was released back in 2018.

This EP was preceded by mysterious posters as well, while his album Syro was preceded by a blimp that flew over London and listening parties. The artist has also been active during the quarantine, releasing six new songs on Soundcloud back in April of this year.

Syro, his first album under the name Aphex Twin since 2001’s Drukqs, came out in 2014, blended the world of his groundbreaking 1990s electronic production, with the flairs of modern electronic experimentation, from the likes of Brainfeeder, Ghostly International and a new generation of Warp Records artists.

“These works suggest everything good about electronica’s future, present, and past—anonymous Bandcamp producers, a Ghostly label megamix, even four great old Aphex Twin tracks layered and played at once, Zareeka-style. Syro isn’t just visionary; it implies the music is remixing itself, and damn near self-aware,” mxdwn review Adam Blyweiss explained.