Aphex Twin Share Brand New Single “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F” From Upcoming Four-Track EP ‘Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760’

July 4th, 2023

According to pitchfork.com, artist Aphex Twin has shared the song “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f,” which is the first official release from the producer born in five years. Also Twin has announced his four track EP Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760 will be released on July 28 by Warp.

As a whole. “Blackbox Life Recorder 21f” is a lovely tune which features catchy drum beats spicing up the air with amazing electronic and poppy sound. Surely people will find themselves dancing along while the music blares from their speakers.

Last week Twin performed at Sónar 2023 in Barcelona where a post from the artist’s Twin Twitter account instructed fans to “LOOK OUT FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL IN SONAR +D PROJECT AREA AND AT THE MERCH DESK.”

SONAR, BARCELONA, ES. LOOK OUT FOR SOMETHING SPECIAL IN SONAR +D PROJECT AREA AND AT THE MERCH DESK. pic.twitter.com/qixVNJ1JdO — Aphex Twin (@AphexTwin) June 15, 2023

Posters with QR codes were reportedly put up in Los Angeles onJune 20 where the codes lead to an augmented reality app called YXBoZXh0d2lu. When the QR codes are scanned with the app, music and an animation start to perform.

Earlier this year Twin announced that he will be headlining London’s Field Day Festival on August 19 and the artist has made a rare social media appearance in three photos Arca posted last month.

Back in 2021, Twin joined the early wave of NFT sales, by collaborating with Weirdcore and Freeka Tet on a graphic that sold for more than $128,000. Freeka Tet revealed that the NFT’s seed file had additional material buried within it, explaining how to access the other files in a video on Instagram. Fans who followed the steps discovered “April 14” in the files, according to NME

In spring of 2020, Twin shared a handful of unofficial tracks before Aphex Twin posters and billboards appeared without explanation in London, Bristol, Los Angeles and Berlin in October.

His other recent projects include developing a new synthesizer and a software plugin to allow for nonstandard synth tunings. Twin’s Collapse EP came out in 2018.

Blackbox Life Recorder 21f / In a Room7 F760 EP Tracklist