Lyle Lovett Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates With Leo Kottke

Singer, composer and actor Lyle Lovett is set for a co-headline run of tour dates with two time Grammy nominated guitarist Leo Kottke. The limited six show run will feature both musicians In Conversation and Song.

Everything kicks off in Traverse City before the tour stops in Kalamazoo, Wabash, Newark, New Philadelphia and Marietta. Artist pre sale begins on July 26 at 10 a.m. local time while general on sale begins on July 28 at 10 a.m. local time through tour.lylelovett.com.

Whether touring with his acoustic group or large band, Lovett’s live performances show not only shows his talent but also the diversity of the artist’s influences, which makes him one of the most compelling and captivating artists in popular music.

Lovett has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums. Since his self-titled debut in 1986, the artist has evolved into one of music’s most vibrant and iconic performers.

Among his many accolades, Lovett was given the Americana Music Association’s inaugural Trailblazer Award, was named Texas State Musician and is a member of both the Texas Heritage Songwriters’s Association Hall of Fame and the Texas Cowboy Hall of Fame.

In Conversation and Song Tour Dates