Jenny Own Youngs Shares Tender New Song “Knife Went In”

According to stereogum.com, singer songwriter Jenny Owen Youngs is getting ready to release Avalanche, which her first solo album in more than a decade. In light of her upcoming album, the artist has shared the song “Knife Went In.”

“Knife Went In” is a love song about love song about two damaged people who need each other: “You’re the light you’re the lantern, and you shine right through/ I don’t know why you love me, but thank God you do.”

Youngs co wrote the song with Tyler Demorest and Bess Rogers. Also the artist has shared a video of herself performing “Knife Went In” live in studio with the Antlers’s Peter Silberman.

As a whole, “Knife Went In” is a lovely ditty that has soft and poppy instrumentation filling the atmosphere with bittersweet sound while Youngs‘s vocal performance serenades the ear with her elegant voice. “Knife Went In” is a cute ballad that can leave some listeners dancing and singing along while the music blares from their speakers.

In the following statement Youngs shares her thought about “Knife Went In.”

“There’s nothing quite like the feeling of meeting someone and discovering that their scars match your own, so to speak; this can create the opportunity for accelerated intimacy. This song is concerned with reveling in that closeness.”

