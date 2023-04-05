Jenny Owen Youngs Announces New Album ‘From The Forest Floor,’ Releases New Single ‘Sunrise Mtn’

Home News Roy Lott April 5th, 2023 - 9:09 PM

Renowned folk artist Jenny Owen Youngs is announcing a transportive, ambient album from the forest floor via Offair Records, out on May 5. Young has also released her latest single “sunrise mtn,” an effervescent, morning dew-tinged track water-colored with acoustic strums. Check it out below.

“This song is named for a peak in the Kittatinny Mountains in north Jersey, that lies along the Appalachian Trail in Stokes State Forest. Standing at the top, you can see New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and New York spread out below; it’s a popular place to watch the sun come up,” Youngs explains. “This piece is an invitation to look up and to look out, towards the clean slate of another tomorrow coming up over the horizon line. It was a pleasure to work with John Mark Nelson on this piece (and across the entire album) for many reasons, especially because he’s kind of like a human sunrise, and finds a way to infuse light into every song he touches.”

The 12-track album cycles through a 24-hour period, beginning at 7am. Each piece is designed to reflect aspects of the time it’s representing, from sunrise to dusk, moonset to blue hour. The earthy, hypnotic project features collaborators Hrishikesh Hirway (host of Song Exploder), John Mark Nelson (Taylor Swift, Suki Waterhouse, Devon Cole’s ‘W.I.T.C.H.’), and Tancred.