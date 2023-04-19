Jenny Owen Youngs Releases New Single “Dusk’ Featuring John Mark Nelson And Tancred

Home News Roy Lott April 19th, 2023 - 4:41 PM

Jenny Owen Youngs releases the tranquil second single “dusk” featuring John Mark Nelson and Tancred, off the upcoming album forest floor via OFFAIR Records, out on May 5. “Dusk (feat. John Mark Nelson & Tancred),” follows the glowing lead single “sunrise mtn.”

Youngs says of the track, “Dusk is transitional, a liminal period that carries us over the threshold from light into darkness. This song began in collaboration with Jess Abbott, who makes alternative music by turns crunchy and delicate, under the name Tancred.”

She then speaks on using a guitalele and a baritone guitar in the song. “l Iove these two instruments in combination because they somehow, despite having so much in common (they’re both fretted, six-stringed instruments, both tuned with the same relative intervals between strings), together sound like two opposite ends of a spectrum, the baritone strange in its low rumbling, the guitalele nimble and light as it’s plucked. This is a song for the hour when the sun sinks below the treeline, a song for the incredible blue glow of a sky falling dark.” Check out the tune below.