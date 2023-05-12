Devin Townsend Reflects On His 30 Years In the Music Industry

Home News Anya Kennelly May 12th, 2023 - 3:10 PM

During his tour in Europe, Devin Townsend stopped for a filmed interview with Framus and Warwick where, according to BlabberMouth.Net, he reflected on his 30 years in the industry, beginning with his most recent album Lightwork. He revealed that he began working on the album during the pandemic, which played an active role in his process. Townsend said that he “consciously made something that was more productive” because of the isolated period of time during the pandemic. He was aware of the tone behind the music and wanted it to be more positive because he knew how much time would be spent surrounded by the record.

Townsend revealed that even though his music has changed over the years the intent behind his art remains the same. Since the beginning, his music has been rooted in and a reflection of his own self-discovery. He was very candid when discussing mental health, believing that his past is fundamental to his process and that “learning to fail efficiently is a huge part of success.” He even shared that meditation is his own method of coping with overthinking. Townsend hopes to inspire others with his personal journey to show people that they have room for growth within their own identity.

Townsend was especially reverential to his working relationship with Framus, saying that the instruments they make for him allow unlimited creativity with the aesthetic of an album. Framus works with him to make sure the instruments allow him to linger in the open C tuning he feels he belongs in, all while artistically representing his album on tour. Townsend finds touring a necessary evil to endure so he can continue hiding away and making music. The only reward and refuge on tour is the “food he gets to experience in Europe!”.