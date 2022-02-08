Idles Announce Summer 2022 Tour Dates; Share New Video For “Crawl”

Home News Tara Mobasher February 8th, 2022 - 4:02 PM

The British-Irish band, Idles, released a new music video to accompany its song, “Crawl!”, which is available on its album, which was released in the fall, CRAWLER. Singer Joe Talbot is cited for writing poetic lyrics that relate to the realities of addiction and recovery.

“Crawl!” follows the addict’s journey to recovery. When they can’t run, they walk, and when they can’t walk, they crawl. Mark Bowen branched off this thought for “Crawl!”

“If you’re being forced to crawl, you’ve surrendered to the notion that you can’t get up and run or walk,” he said. “You’re having to surrender your hands and knees to the process of moving forward. Joe was dealing with a lot of these traumas and things going on in his life, and one of the ways he was dealing with them was with drugs and alcohol. He wasn’t able to walk, run or deal with it, so he had to crawl through it. It’s the first track on the album where you see the defiance of that: this is what I am. I’m pretty shit at some things and pretty good at other things, but I’m all me. This is the real turning point on the album, where there’s a self-realization and defiance.”

The music video for the song follows an animated singer cruising through a highway, in which he sees multiple figures and signs. Throughout the drive, the animated character loses his skin and bones. By the end of the video, he is just an eyeball – perhaps a metaphor for the grit and courage a realistic crawl would take.

A full list of tour dates for 2022 can be viewed below, alongside the music video.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

2022 Tour Dates (new dates in BOLD)

Feb 18: Cardiff, UK (Arena Cardiff)

Feb 28: Paris, France (Elysee Montmartre)

Mar 1: Paris, France (Elysee Montmartre)

Mar 2: Lyon, France (Le Transbordeur)

Mar 3: Milan, Italy (Fabrique)

Mar 6: Toulouse, France (Le Bikini)

Mar 7: Bilbao, Spain (Santania)

Mar 9: Barcelona, Spain (Razzmattazz)

Mar 10: Madrid, Spain (Riviera)

Mar 11: Lisbon, Portugal (Coliseum)

Mar 18: Santiago, Chile (Lollapalooza)

Mar 20: Buenos Aires, Argentina (Lollapalooza)

Mar 23: Mexico City, MX (Pabellón Oeste)

Mar 25: Bogotá, Colombia (Estéreo Picnic)

Mar 27: Sao Paulo, Brazil (Lollapalooza)

April 15: Indio, CA (Coachella Valley Music & Arts)

April 19: Denver, CO (The Mission Ballroom)

April 20: Salt Lake City, UT (The Complex)

April 22: Indio, CA (Coachella Valley Music & Arts)

April 27: Munich, Germany (Muffathalle)

April 28: Cologne, Germany (Carlswerk Victoria)

April 29: Berlin, Germany (Tempodrom)

May 28: Wolverhampton, UK (Creation Day Festival)

May 29: Dublin, Ireland (Royal Hospital Kilmainham)

June 4: Barcelona, Spain (Primavera)

June 11: Berlin, Germany (Tempelhoff)

June 12: Dijon, France (VYV Festival)

June 15: Czech Republic (Rock For People Festival)

June 17: Holland (Pinkpop Festival)

June 18: Germany (Hurricane Festival)

June 19: Germany (Southside Festival)

June 20: Croatia (In Music Festival)

Jul 1: Belgium (Rock Werchter Festival)

Jul 2: Denmark (Roskilde Festival)

Jul 3: Sweden (Lollapalooza)

Jul 5: Copenhagen, Denmark (Royal Arena)

Jul 7: Amsterdam, Netherlands (Melkweg)

Jul 9: Cheltenham, UK (2000 Trees Festival)

Jul 15: Padova, Italy (Parklife Festival)

Jul16: Rome, Italy (Strange Days)

Jul 17: Grotagglie, Italy (Cinzella Festival)

Jul 21: Norway (Malakoff Rock Festival)

Jul 23: Tromso, Norway (Tromso Open Air)

August 12: Cornwall, UK ( Boardmasters Festival)

August 17: Portugal (Parades Des Coura, Portugal)

August 19: London, UK (All Points East)

August 24: Belgium, Brussels (Ancienne Belgique)

August 25: France (Rock en Seine Festival)

August 27-28: Pasadena, CA (This Ain’t No Picnic)

August 30: Phoenix, AZ (The Van Buren)

Sept 1: Dallas, TX (The Factory in Deep Ellum)

Sept 2: Kansas City, MO (The Truman)

Sept 3: Milwaukee, WI (Riverside Theater)

Sept 4: Detroit, MI (The Fillmore Detroit)

Sept 7: Toronto, ON (History)

Sept 9: Cleveland, OH (Agora Theatre)

Sept 12: Newport, KY (PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION)

Sept 13: Pittsburgh, PA (Stage AE)

Sept 14: Washington, DC (The Anthem)

Sept 15: Brooklyn, NY (Kings Theatre)

Sept 17: Boston, MA (Roadrunner)`

Oct 27: Christchurch, NZ (James Hay Theatre)

Oct 28: Wellington, NZ (Shed 6)

Oct 29: Auckland, NZ (Town Hall)

Oct 31: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 1: Melbourne, AUS (The Forum)

Nov 2: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 3: Sydney, AUS (The Enmore Theatre)

Nov 5: Adelaide, AUS (The Gov)

Nov 6: Brisbane, AUS (Fortitude Music Hall)

Nov 8: Perth, AUS (The Astor Theatre)