Datarock Shares Cautionary New Single “Rabbit Hole” With Video

Norwegian electronic rock band Datarock released their most recent single “Rabbit Hole” last Friday. This new track, after the release of “Heart Shaped Circle,” releases in preparation for their upcoming album, Media Consumption Pyramid, set to release September 29, 2023. Listen to Datarock’s new single via the official YouTube video below.
The music video uses AI-generated visuals to deliver haunting imagery alongside funky guitar riffs, energetic drums and synthesized beats .
Datarock’s frontman Fredrik Saroea explains that “‘Rabbit Hole’ is all about falling into the nefarious echo chambers of online rabbit holes.” He further explains that the track is “inspired by both Happy Mondays’ baggy Madchester swag and David Byrne’s preacher man style delivery with text and melody.”
As for the music video’s Ai-generated visuals, it was created in conjunction with Aldea – Center of Contemporary Art, Design, and Technology. Saroea explains that “The inspiration is from Lewis Carroll’s 1865 classic Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland, mixing his words with quotes everywhere from The Wizard of Oz to The Matrix… When we prompted the A.I. to generate the music video, we added a dose of H.R. Giger to give our animation an eerie feel.” Aldea further explains the visuals, saying “we’ve utilized cutting-edge technology to produce a series of music videos, each distinctively crafted for four tracks from their new album…..in the world where A.I. meets creativity, these advanced models translate the core emotions and narratives of the music into compelling visual experiences.”