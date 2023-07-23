Datarock Shares Cautionary New Single “Rabbit Hole” With Video

Home News Ronan Ruiz July 23rd, 2023 - 4:09 PM

Norwegian electronic rock band Datarock released their most recent single “Rabbit Hole” last Friday. This new track, after the release of “Heart Shaped Circle,” releases in preparation for their upcoming album, Media Consumption Pyramid, set to release September 29, 2023. Listen to Datarock’s new single via the official YouTube video below.

The music video uses AI-generated visuals to deliver haunting imagery alongside funky guitar riffs, energetic drums and synthesized beats .

Datarock’s frontman Fredrik Saroea explains that “‘Rabbit Hole’ is all about falling into the nefarious echo chambers of online rabbit holes.” He further explains that the track is “inspired by both Happy Mondays’ baggy Madchester swag and David Byrne’s preacher man style delivery with text and melody.”