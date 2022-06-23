Datarock Announce New Album Media Consumption Playground For January 2023 Release, Share Lead Single “Double Vision”

Home News Skyy Rincon June 23rd, 2022 - 2:55 PM

Norwegian electronic rock band Datarock have triumphantly returned with a new single entitled “Double Vision.” They have also announced that they will be releasing their new album Media Consumption Playground in January 2023 via YAP Records.

“’Double Vision’ is a celebration of the fact that the entire DATAROCK gang is finally back together – double up – both on the album and on stage,” commented frontman Fredrik Saroea on the release of the brand new single.

The song highlights a fun new shift in the band’s direction. The lyricism is tongue-in-cheek with a dash of social commentary: “We are still down with the shorties / Trackies, original Geordies / But social mobility, yes please.” The music is reminiscent of classic party rap with electronic flare. Overall, the track and video is entertaining to watch and listen to.

Back in 2021, the band released their ‘80s inspired song “Video Store” which highlights Datarock’s nostalgic presence. In 2020, the group shared their industrial pop track “Digital Life” which followed a different theme of how to find light in the darkness which was much needed in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Datarock’s last album was 2018’s Face The Brutality. The band saw quite a few breakthrough hits such as “Computer Camp Love”, “Fa-Fa-Fa”, “True Stories” and “Give It Up” which were used across multimedia platforms such as commercials, video games and TV shows such as Jersey Shore, FIFA 10 and Coca-Cola.