Datarock Releases New Single “Heart Shaped Circle” From Upcoming Album ‘Media Consumption Pyramid’

Norwegian electronic rock band Datarock released their newest single, “Heart Shaped Circle,” last Friday, along with two music videos for the new song. “Heart Shaped Circle” is the first single released for the band’s upcoming album, Media Consumption Pyramid, set to release September 29th of this year. Listen to the new single “Heart Shaped Circle” via one of the two official videos below.

The song draws heavily from ‘80s influences, featuring a new wave sound full of heavy synthesizers and a pop beat. Datarock’s frontman Fredrik Saroea says that the new single is “a total homage to the sound of ’80s icons like DEVO, Soft Cell, Bronski Beat, Depeche Mode, Simple Minds, Spandau Ballet, Pet Shop Boys, and The Smiths.”

The first of the two videos is created solely using AI-generated images. According to Saroea, the goal of constructing the video in this way was to demonstrate “how this powerful tool is changing the cultural sector.” Saroea further says that “It’s essential for us to understand, use, and contribute to this technology as it develops.”