Datarock Releases New Single “Heart Shaped Circle” From Upcoming Album ‘Media Consumption Pyramid’

Norwegian electronic rock band Datarock released their newest single, “Heart Shaped Circle,” last Friday, along with two music videos for the new song. “Heart Shaped Circle” is the first single released for the band’s upcoming album, Media Consumption Pyramid, set to release September 29th of this year. Listen to the new single “Heart Shaped Circle” via one of the two official videos below.
The song draws heavily from ‘80s influences, featuring a new wave sound full of heavy synthesizers and a pop beat. Datarock’s frontman Fredrik Saroea says that the new single is “a total homage to the sound of ’80s icons like DEVO, Soft Cell, Bronski Beat, Depeche Mode, Simple Minds, Spandau Ballet, Pet Shop Boys, and The Smiths.”
The first of the two videos is created solely using AI-generated images. According to Saroea, the goal of constructing the video in this way was to demonstrate “how this powerful tool is changing the cultural sector.” Saroea further says that “It’s essential for us to understand, use, and contribute to this technology as it develops.”
The second of these videos highlights LGBTQIA+ pride, as the footage heavily showcases rainbow-flag themed attire and makeup, and drag performances. In Norway, there were threats of violence in the first two weeks of June which shut down pride events and struck fear in the community. Saroea says that highlighting pride and supporting the community is important, explaining that “Those kind of threats has to be taken seriously after two were shot and killed in Oslo during Pride last year. I can’t remember anything like this kind of radicalized aggression towards the LGBTQIA+ community since my sister took part in starting up Pride Bergen all those years ago. We’ve been so happy to see all the positive change in recent years, and the growth of inclusive, all-embracing nature of celebrations such as Pride.”