DATAROCK Releases ’80s-Inspired New Song “Video Store”

Anna Scott February 19th, 2021 - 3:29 PM

The Norwegian post-pun band DATAROCK have shared their first release of 2021, a single entitled “Video Store.” “Video Store” follows “Digital Life” from October of last year.

The track is a clear nod to the 80s with a classic 80s synth-driven sound and distorted, fuzzy vocals. Singer Fredrik Saroea even goes so far as to name-drop 80s staples such as MTV, VCRs and, of course, the video store. He contrasts these with the media outlets of today, Netflix, HBO, Tik Tok and Zoom, thus comparing the 80s and 2021. The track is DATAROCK genius – addictive and hypnotic.

Listen to “Video Store” below:

As with their previous single of this year, “Video Store” was recorded in the band’s home town of Bergen, Norway, and was produced by the legendary Grammy-award-winning Steve Dub who has worked with the likes of Chemical Brothers, New Order, Leftfield, Underworld. The track was mastered by Mike Marsh, who has helped produce for Björk, Massive Attack, Oasis Depeche Mode and others.

Last year, the band celebrated the 15th anniversary of their breakout album Datarock Datarock. The band’s most recent studio album was Face the Brutality of 2018, acclaimed for its memorable dance-pop tracks, infectious grooves and lyrics grounded in current contexts. With “Video Store” the band takes listeners back to a beloved 80s sound in DATAROCK style.