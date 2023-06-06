OK Go Settle Lawsuit with Post Foods Over Cereal Brand Name

Home News Cait Stoddard June 6th, 2023 - 10:33 AM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

According to consequence.net, back in January rock band OK Go got involved in a lawsuit with Post Foods over the right to use the band’s name for a line of instant cereal cups named OK Go! Now, both parties have reached a confidential settlement and asked a Minnesota federal judge to permanently dismiss the lawsuit.

According to Billboard, the court filing mentioned that OK Go and the cereal company had “settled this action on terms agreeable to all parties” without specifying the terms of the agreement in public court records. aIt is not clear whether OK Go will be paid or whether the OK Go! brand will continue with a different name

On June 4 the band went on Twitter to post a shared statement about the lawsuit.

“The litigation with Post over the OK GO trademark was resolved pursuant to a confidential settlement agreement and Post has agreed to withdraw its application to register ‘OK GO!’ as a trademark with the United States Patents and Trademark Office.”

Back in September of last year, OK Go wrote a cease-and-desist letter to Post that said the company’s OK Go! brand name would “suggest to consumers” that the band was endorsing Post’s products. An attorney for OK Go! responded one week later, arguing that the group and breakfast cereal were “clearly unrelated” products.

Back in January the company followed up by filing a complaint which allegedly claimed that OK GO! would be “unfairly forced to continue investing in its new brand while under the constant threat of unfounded future litigation by defendants.”

In a statement to Billboard, OK Go mentioned they were caught off guard by the lawsuit and lambasted Post for trying to “bully us out of our own name.” OK Go appeared in a Season two episode of Jack McBrayer’s Apple TV+ children’s series Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show last October. Their last album was 2014’s Hungry Ghosts.