Skindred Releases Reggae Anthem “L.O.V.E (Smile Please)”

Dita Dimone May 18th, 2023 - 2:06 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

This highly bouncy new single by Skindred is bonafide proof that their upcoming album will make you smile.

The band’s new album, Smile, will be released on August 4 via Earache Records, and the album’s title track, “L.O.V.E. (Smile Please),” is a lovely and summery song.

Skindred frontman Benji Webbe reflects on the band’s journey to this point and the factors that went into making this album: “In life, it’s about hearing that our music has encouraged people and gotten them through dark times. People will still be listening to this music long after we’ve accomplished what we came here to do and left. The very thought of that makes me chuckle happily.”

Watch the video for L.O.V.E. (Smile Please) below:

Catch Skindred on The Smile Tour:

October

6 Northampton Roadmender

7 Leeds O2 Academy

13 Cambridge Junction

14 Norwich Epic

19 Nottingham Rock City

27 Brighton Chalk

November