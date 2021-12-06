Noname Cancels Release of Upcoming Album; Says She Is Not Sure She Will Make Music Again

Home News Skyler Graham December 6th, 2021 - 6:54 PM

Earlier this year, rapper Noname shared her song “Rainforest” from her upcoming album Factory Baby. The release of the album, however, has been delayed with no further word on the album since this track was released. According to Brooklyn Vegan, the artist took to Instagram to explain the delay.

“Most days I’m not sure if I’ll ever make music again,” she said. “The last time I was consistently making songs was 4 years ago. It’s been so hard to find producers to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically.”

The Instagram story continues to describe how making music has impacted her mental health, and how she’s concerned about how fans will react to this news: “No like this shit actually makes me incredibly sad and I rarely leave the crib these days. I don’t want to keep lying and saying there’s an album on the way when there’s not. I’m sorry I’ve led y’all on.”

Noname’s last album was Room 25, which was released in 2018. Since then, she’s worked with Madlib on a song titled “Song 33” and shared a similarly titled one “Song 31.” In 2019, she canceled a tour due to health concerns, which, like the possible cancelation of this album, reveals the importance of self-care over performing.