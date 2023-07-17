Noname Announces New Album “Sundial” for July 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2023 - 4:35 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Noname has announced her upcoming album Sundial will be released on August 11. The first single is a collaboration with Jay Electronica and Eryn Allen Kane called “Balloons,” which will be released on July 21.

To help spread the news about her upcoming album, Noname went on Instagram to show her fans a picture of the cover art.

Sundial will mark Noname’s first new album since her 2018 debut, Room 25. Then back in 2019 the artist announced that her follow-up album will be called Factory Baby.

But a little later on the singer ditched the project after the she had trouble finding producers “to link up with and who I genuinely connect with sonically.”

Since releasing Room 25, the artist’s musical output has been limited to a single called “Rainforest,” which was originally destined for Factory Baby.

The song was also a remix of Anderson .Paak’s tune “Lockdown” and the ditty “Song 33” was a response track to J Cole’s “Snow On Tha Bluff.”