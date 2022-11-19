Danny Elfman Releases Soundtrack For New Film White Noise

Home News Rhea Mursalin November 19th, 2022 - 6:47 PM

Consequence reports that Danny Elfman has recently released his soundtrack for the new film ‘White Noise’ – an apocalyptic comedy directed by Noah Baumbach.

The ‘White Noise’ film starring Greta Gerwig and Adam Driver is said to span movie genres, incorporating both thriller and comedy elements. According to the same source, Elfman shared, “Composing for White Noise was really exciting because there’s no singular genre for this film, which meant no predetermined musical direction, no indication of what the music should be. The possibilities were endless.”

He also added, “Nothing is more fun to me than being able to try different things and experiment. And working with Noah so closely was incredible in itself. He is so creative and was an active collaborator throughout the entire project. This was definitely one of my most enjoyable scoring experiences.”

Although the film isn’t expected to be released in theaters until Nov. 30, Elfman’s score can be listened to right now.

White Noise Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Waves and Radiation

2. Me First

3. Duel Lecture

4. Airborne Toxic Event

5. Toxic Chemicals

6. Chew Gum or Smoke

7. We’re Late

8. Highway Disaster