Alkaline Trio Announces Concert Dates with New Drummer Atom Willard

Home News Cait Stoddard July 20th, 2023 - 4:42 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, punk band Alkaline Trio have announced headlining tour dates surrounding their appearances at Is For Lovers Festival and Four Chord Fest. Both performances marks the band’s first headlining shows with new drummer Atom Willard.

According to punknews.com, Alkaline Trio hired Willard as their new drummer earlier this year when the original drummer Derek Grant departed from the band last month.

The will kick off in Salt Lake City before the tour stops in Washington, Silverado, Cincinnati, Nashville, Asheville, Norfolk, Montclair, Reading and Mansfield. Tickets go on sale today at Ticketmaster.com.

Alkaline Trio Tour Dates

7/21 – Salt Lake City, UT – Utah Is For Lovers Festival

7/22 – Greenwood Village, CO – Is For Lovers Festival

8/13 – Washington, PA – Four Chord Music Festival

8/26 – Silverado, CA California – Is For Lovers Festival

9/9 – Cincinnati, OH Ohio Is For Lovers Festival

9/10, 2023 Nashville, TN – Marathon Music Works

9/12 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

9/13 – Norfolk, VA -The NorVa

9/15 – Montclair, NJ – The Wellmont Theater

9/16 – Reading, PA – Reverb

9/17 – Mansfield, MA Massachusetts – Is For Lovers Festival