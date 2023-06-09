Derek Grant Announces He Will Be Leaving Alkaline Trio

Home News Simon Li June 9th, 2023 - 10:05 PM

According to Brooklynvegan.com, the American punk rock band from Chicago, Alkaline Trio, has just announced that their drummer, Derek Grant would be leaving the group.

After playing for The Suicide Machines, among other bands, Grant has been on the set with the other two members since 2001, when he joined in to replace former drummer Glenn Porter.

Remarking on his decision to leave, Grant says that it has become too difficult for him “of being in a touring band” in recent years, and that despite it has been “a difficult decision to make, it’s the best thing or me and my mental health.” One of these tours would be the Is For Lovers Festival coming up this month, where Alkaline Trio is supposed to show up.

Remarking on his journey with the band and their supportive fans of 22 years, Grant thanks his manager Blair Dickenson, as well as his bandmates. “I want to thank Matt and Dan for 22 amazing years – I got to travel the world playing music with two of my best friends and the bond that we share can never be broken. I wish them all the best moving forward.”

He understands what his departure from the band means for their fans, and remarked that he would like to “thank everyone who’s supported the band, Alkaline Trio has the best fans in the world – many of whom I’ve gotten to know over the years.”

“While I’ll be focusing more on production music and visual art,” grant concludes that people “haven’t heard the last of me.”

Matt Skiba and Dan Andriano, his bandmates for more than 20 years, states that they would “send our love and thanks for everything he contributed,” and they are proud for what they have achieved with each other throughout the years.