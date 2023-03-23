Four Chord Music Festival Lineup 2023 Announced: Yellowcard, Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon And More

Home News Dita Dimone March 23rd, 2023 - 8:20 PM

Get ready to rock out! The ninth annual Four Chord Music Festival is returning to Pittsburgh this summer with a fantastic lineup of punk rock groups. Headlined by Gaslight Anthem and Yellowcard, who will perform their famous album “Ocean Avenue” in full, the festival promises to be a punk-infused extravaganza.

The punk fest will take place the weekend of August 12-13 at Wild Things Park in Pittsburgh and will feature performances by punk-rock staples like Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Waterparks, Streetlight Manifesto.

Saturday, August 12 – Yellowcard (performing Ocean Avenue), Taking Back Sunday, Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness, Waterparks, The Maine, Magnolia Park, Origami Angel, Mest, Eternal Boy, Patent Pending, Keep Flying, Old Neon, and more to be announced!

Sunday, August 13 – Gaslight Anthem, The Interrupters, Alkaline Trio, Streetlight Manifesto, Face to Face, American Football, Dave Hause & the Mermaid, Punchline, Sincere Engineer, SPACED, Look Out Loretta, and more to be announced.

Now in its 9th year, it’s hard to believe that the punk rock music fest that started humbly so long ago in a 1500-capacity club. With each year the event gets better and has become a weekend destination event with the best acts in the punk genre.

“Couldn’t be more excited to get Four Chord Music Fest 9 up and running for this year. The lineup has been specially curated to try to attract the widest possible crowd within the punk rock genre, and I think it rocks. We also take pride in trying to make it as affordable as possible by controlling the fees, total cost, etc. We hope the scene will come together and spend the weekend of the year with us. DIY Til’ We Die,” adds Bahl.

Single-day tickets are priced at $94, with single-day VIP passes available for $196. Two-day general admission tickets cost $160, while two-day VIP passes are $290. Visit the Four Chords Music Festival website for more information.

Tickets are available now at: www.fourchordmusicfestival.co