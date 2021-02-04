The Armed Announces New Album Ultrapop For April 2021 Release, Share New Video For Single “All Futures”

Hardcore punk band The Armed has announced their new album Ultrapop will be released April 16th via Sargent House. Along with the album announcement, they have also released a live video for their song, “All Futures.” The song blends both punk and metal sounds with heavy drums and guitars. Check out the live performance below.
Ultrapop will be the band’s first full-length release on Sargent House and features appearances from Mark Lanegan and Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen. Guitarist and vocalist Dan Greene co-produced the record with Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. Converge’s Kurt Ballou was executive producer.
“Crafting vital art means presenting the audience with new and intriguing tensions—sonically, visually, conceptually. Over time and through use, those tensions become less novel and effective—and they become expectations,” Dan Greene said in a press. release. “The concept of ‘subgenre’ becomes almost the antithesis of vitality in art—itself a fetishization of expectation. ULTRAPOP seeks, in earnest, to create a truly new listener experience. It is an open rebellion against the culture of expectation in ‘heavy’ music. It is a joyous, genderless, post-nihilist, anti-punk, razor-focused take on creating the most intense listener experience possible. It’s the harshest, most beautiful, most hideous thing we could make.”
The band has also announced a slate of European tour dates, set to kick-off October 9 in Bristol, England. It will continue in Manchester, Leeds, London, Antwerp and Paris. See the full list of tour dates below.
ULTRAPOP TRACKLIST
ULTRAPOP
ALL FUTURES
MASUNAGA VAPORS
A LIFE SO WONDERFUL
AN ITERATION
BIG SHELL
AVERAGE DEATH
FAITH IN MEDICATION
WHERE MAN KNOWS WANT
REAL FOLK BLUES
BAD SELECTION
THE MUSIC BECOMES A SKULL FT. MARK LANEGAN
The Armed 2021 Tour Dates
10/09/21 – Bristol, England – The Exchange
10/10/21 – Birmingham, England – Dead Wax
10/11/21 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s
10/12/21 – Manchester, England – YES
10/13/21 – Glasgow, Scotland – Temple of Boom
10/14/21 – Leeds, England – Temple Of Boom
10/15/21 – London, England – MOTH Club
10/16/21- Brighton, England – The Green Door Store
10/18 /21 – Antwerp, Belgium – TRIX
10/19/21 – Reims, France – La Cartonnerie
10/20/21 – Lorient, France – I’Hydrophone
10/21/21 – Nantes, France – Stereolux
10/22/21 – Rouen, France – Le 106
10/23/21 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire