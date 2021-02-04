The Armed Announces New Album Ultrapop For April 2021 Release, Share New Video For Single “All Futures”

Home News Roy Lott February 4th, 2021 - 10:03 PM

Hardcore punk band The Armed has announced their new album Ultrapop will be released April 16th via Sargent House. Along with the album announcement, they have also released a live video for their song, “All Futures.” The song blends both punk and metal sounds with heavy drums and guitars. Check out the live performance below.

Ultrapop will be the band’s first full-length release on Sargent House and features appearances from Mark Lanegan and Queens of the Stone Age’s Troy Van Leeuwen. Guitarist and vocalist Dan Greene co-produced the record with Chelsea Wolfe collaborator Ben Chisholm. Converge’s Kurt Ballou was executive producer.

“Crafting vital art means presenting the audience with new and intriguing tensions—sonically, visually, conceptually. Over time and through use, those tensions become less novel and effective—and they become expectations,” Dan Greene said in a press. release. “The concept of ‘subgenre’ becomes almost the antithesis of vitality in art—itself a fetishization of expectation. ULTRAPOP seeks, in earnest, to create a truly new listener experience. It is an open rebellion against the culture of expectation in ‘heavy’ music. It is a joyous, genderless, post-nihilist, anti-punk, razor-focused take on creating the most intense listener experience possible. It’s the harshest, most beautiful, most hideous thing we could make.”

The band has also announced a slate of European tour dates, set to kick-off October 9 in Bristol, England. It will continue in Manchester, Leeds, London, Antwerp and Paris. See the full list of tour dates below.

ULTRAPOP TRACKLIST

ULTRAPOP

ALL FUTURES

MASUNAGA VAPORS

A LIFE SO WONDERFUL

AN ITERATION

BIG SHELL

AVERAGE DEATH

FAITH IN MEDICATION

WHERE MAN KNOWS WANT

REAL FOLK BLUES

BAD SELECTION

THE MUSIC BECOMES A SKULL FT. MARK LANEGAN

The Armed 2021 Tour Dates

10/09/21 – Bristol, England – The Exchange

10/10/21 – Birmingham, England – Dead Wax

10/11/21 – Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s

10/12/21 – Manchester, England – YES

10/13/21 – Glasgow, Scotland – Temple of Boom

10/14/21 – Leeds, England – Temple Of Boom

10/15/21 – London, England – MOTH Club

10/16/21- Brighton, England – The Green Door Store

10/18 /21 – Antwerp, Belgium – TRIX

10/19/21 – Reims, France – La Cartonnerie

10/20/21 – Lorient, France – I’Hydrophone

10/21/21 – Nantes, France – Stereolux

10/22/21 – Rouen, France – Le 106

10/23/21 – Paris, France – La Boule Noire