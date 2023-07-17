Mammoth WVH Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2023 - 3:24 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

With under three weeks remaining until the release of his sophomore album, Wolfgang Van Halen has announced a headlining tour this Fall to support Mammoth II. The dates follows Mammoth WVH’s successful European tour that had them opening for Metallica, Alter Bridge and Def Leppard & Motley Crüe.

Things will kick off in Milwaukee before the tour stops Montreal, Philadelphia, Chicago, Sayreville, Dallas, Denver, Las Vegas and more. All headlining dates will feature guitarist Nita Strauss as the supporting act.

Tickets for all shows go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information visit www.mammothwvh.com.

Continuing the tradition of writing, performing and singing the songs himself, Grammy Award nominee Wolfgang Van Halen has set out to challenge himself to expand his sound beyond what people have already heard. The 10 track collection Mammoth II is set for release on August 4 through BMG.

Mammoth II Tour Dates

11/4 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave ^

11/5 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue ^

11/7 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone ^

11/9 – Chicago, IL – The Vic Theatre ^

11/11 – Grand Rapids, MI – Elevation at the Intersection ^

11/13 – Toronto, ON – The Danforth Music Hall ^

11/14 – Montreal, QC – Théâtre Beanfield ^

11/15 – Boston, MA – Big Night Live ^

11/17 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom ^

11/18 – Philadelphia, PA – Keswick Theatre ^

11/19 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live ^

11/21 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theater ^

11/22 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House Of Blues ^

11/24 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live Ballroom ^

11/25 – Dallas, TX – The Factory in Deep Ellum ^

11/26 – Austin, TX – Emo’s ^

11/28 – Denver, CO – Gothic Theatre ^

11/29 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot ^

11/30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory ^

12/2 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory ^

12/3 – Seattle, WA – The Showbox ^

12/4 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater ^

12/7 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues ^

12/8 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues ^

12/9 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco ^

^ Headline Show