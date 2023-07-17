GWAR Crashes NPR for Brutal Yet Hilarious Tiny Desk Concert

Home News Cait Stoddard July 17th, 2023 - 12:52 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

What started as a dream from the metal news site The Hard Times, has become a reality as heavy metal band GWAR stopped by for a performance at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series.

GWAR are known for their outrageous costumes, crazy stage shows and satirical lyrics. The band are now the latest artists to perform at NPR’s Tiny Desk Concert Series, which has featured everyone from Arcade Fire to Yo-Yo Ma.

The series has become a popular destination for music fans around the world and GWAR’s performance has becomes one of the most talked performances of the year.

In the press release vocalist Blothar the Beserker shares his thoughts about the NPGWAR takeover.

“We learned a lot from those goody-goodys at NPR. For instance, how to say…’Your support right now is vital to GWAR’s ability to bring you quality cultural and educational programming that leaves you soaked in bodily fluids and shame. NPR can give you coffee cups and satin totes, but we can give your souls eternal torment, so give to GWAR today.”

In addition to their live set, GWAR also crashed the party at NPR’s All Things Considered, by interrupting anchor Scott Detrow as he attempted to record the show.

GWAR are currently on tour in support of their latest album The New Dark Ages. The band will be playing shows across the United States and Canada throughout the Summer and Fall.