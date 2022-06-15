Rights To This Is GWAR Documentary Obtained By AMC’s Shudder

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2022 - 6:46 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

ACM Network’s streaming service Shudder is for fans who enjoy shows and movies that contains horror, thriller, supernatural. Recently, Shudder has acquired the documentary This is Gwar, which gives an insight on the 30-plus career of one of the most iconic heavy metal band Gwar. The band is known for their mysterious costumed characters and wild stage shows. The documentary also features interviews with past and present band members, Weird Al Yankovic, Thomas Lennon, Alex Winter, Bam Margera, and Ethan Embry.

“For more than three decades, GWAR has set the standard for heavy metal horror with larger-than-life personas and gore-filled stage shows that were unlike anything anyone had ever seen but even their most ardent fans have never seen them like this, as the band and director Scott Barber reveal in moving detail the literal blood, sweat and tears that have made Gwar the true legends they are today.” said Shudder General Manager Craig Engler.

This is GWAR is directed by Scott Barber (Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story), with producers Tommy Avallone (Bill Murray Stories) and Josh Goldbloom (V/H/S/94). Executive Producers include Bill Parks, Zach Blair, Matthew Helderman, and Luke Taylor.

“GWAR is founded on horror, humor, and heavy metal. Of course, we love Shudder! It’s our favorite. Every movie is like a home movie for us. Are you kidding me?? Monsters, demons, the undead, dinosaurs? Those are our people! GWAR and Shudder. Two terrifying tastes that taste terrifying together.” said Gwar.

Click this link to hear Gewar’s latest album.