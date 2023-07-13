Wargasm Announces New Album Do It So Good for Oct 2023 Release and Shares Music Video for Title Track

Home News Cassandra Reichelt July 13th, 2023 - 9:00 PM

London-based electronic/rock/metal duo Wargasm (Milkie Way and Sam Matlock) made their debut in 2018 and have been making a name for themselves ever since, becoming bigger than ever. Wargasm is horny, sexy, violent and full of energy. They bring together synthesizers full of metal and electronic mayhem.

“Do It So Good” is built around buzzing synth loops that have been decimated by grumbles of distorted and smashing sounds. It alternates between timeless lines and raging screams. We spiral towards an ultimate climactic peak, igniting the divide across multiple genes, such as metal and electronic music.

mxdwn had the pleasure of interviewing the band back in September of last year about their record EXPLICIT: The MIXXXtape. Eve Pierpont had the opportunity to interview them and this is what she said. “EXPLICIT: The MIXXXtape is a chaotic, metal, headbanging triumph for the group. Milkie Way and Sam Matlock have a chemistry that can only be described as “the war of the gasm.” Check out the interview here.

Wargasm breaks the song and album Do It So Good:

“For the last 16 months, we’ve spent every moment off the road in the studio creating the perfect debut album for Wargasm. Heavy, melodic, disgusting, honest, sexy, everything this band has experimented with since our inception has been pinned down on the anvil and hammered into shape, thrown at the wall, beaten into a more fucked up shape and gone back onto the anvil. We hope you enjoy “Do It So Good” as a taste of what’s to come.‘Venom’ is us. This is ours and before the year clocks out this will be yours. Watch closely – you have no idea what’s gonna happen next x.”

Check out the music video for “Do It So Good” below!