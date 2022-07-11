NEW MUSIC ALERT: Hot New Band Wargasm Drop Electric Single “Fukstar”

Home News Skyy Rincon July 11th, 2022 - 1:28 PM

London based rockers Wargasm have shared a new single and accompanying music video entitled “Fukstar.” They have also announced their fall 2022 tour dates which will see them travel through Europe, the UK and the U.S.

The duo’s new song is dynamic and energetic, blending melodic vocals with electric guitar riffs and powerful drumlines. The music video is also intriguing as the group is seen performing in the middle of the desert as zombies approach, climbing up the spider-web-like gazebo while bleeding from the mouth.

Commenting on the latest track, the band offered: “Every day the rich seem to get richer and the poor get left behind. Old men are flying off in rockets with celebrities while murdering our environment. Fukstar is the soundtrack to Wargasm’s disillusionment with the nature of the corporate billionaires, and the idiots that let them gain power, who seemingly have our world in a chokehold.”

The duo will kick off their fall 2022 tour with a show in Frankfurt, Germany at The Jahrhunderthalle on August 8. They will then make stops in Slovakia, Austria, Czechia, Belgium, France and the Netherlands before taking a brief trip to the U.S. to perform at Riot Fest in Chicago, Illinois. They will then return to Europe, visiting the UK, Ireland and Scotland before ending their tour in London at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

Wargasm Fall 2022 European, UK, US Tour Dates

8/8 – Frankfurt, Germany @ Jahrhunderthalle

8/10 – Munich, Germany @ Zenith

8/11 – Bratislava, Slovakia @ NTC

8/13 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

8/14 -, Prague, Czechia @ Forum Karlin

8/18 – Sulingen, Germany @ Reload Festival

8/19 – Kiewit-Hasselt, Belgium @ Pukkelpop Festival

8/20 – Charleville-Mézières, France @ Cabaret Vert Festival

8/29 – Stuttgart, Germany @ Schleyerhalle

8/31 – Hannover, Germany @ Swiss Life Hall

9/2 – Tilburg, Netherlands @ 013

9/16 – Chicago, Illinois @ Riot Fest

10/14 – Belfast, UK @ Yeah Music Centre

10/15 – Dublin, Ireland @ Academy 2

10/17 – Southampton, UK @ Southampton 1865

10/18 – Bristol, UK @ Motion & The Marble Factory

10/19 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy 2

10/21 – Nottingham, UK @ Rescue Rooms

10/22 – Leeds, UK @ Stylus

10/23 – Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Wylam Brewery

10/24 – Glasgow, Scotland @ The Garage

10/26 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy

10/27 – London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town