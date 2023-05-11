Janelle Monae Announces New Album The Age of Pleasure for June 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard May 11th, 2023 - 4:31 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Arriving on the heels of her Met Gala appearance, Janelle Monáe’s new albumThe Age of Pleasure, which will be released on June 9. The upcoming album will also include the new single “Float (Feat. Seun Kuti + Egypt 80).”

“Float” was first heard late last year as the official anthem of ABC/ESPN’s NBA Saturday Primetime campaign, with Janelle contributing voiceover narration to promo spots highlighting the biggest matchups and stars in the league.

The track was used extensively throughout all NBA coverage through mid-March, spanning promos, Primetime matchups, in-game placement, social media and more.

In addition, “Float” was featured in an animated piece marking Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for the number one spot on the NBA’s all-time regular-season scoring list, which was shared across ESPN’s socials and James’ Instagram to reach more than 275 million combined followers.

To celebrate the launch of this new era, Monáe graced the March cover of EBONY Magazine,which stated, “the singer-songwriter returns to music as their fullest self…we’re perhaps witnessing the queerest, and by association, the Blackest, of Monáe’s eras yet…”

Monáe is an eight time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, producer, performer and fashion icon known worldwide for her inimitable style and visionary sound.

The Archandroid, The Electric Lady and Dirty Computer, are Monáe‘s critically-acclaimed theatrical and television performances. Also the artist is known for her unwavering activism for social justice and the LGBTQIA+ community, which is why Monáe continues to be one of the most compelling and important artists of this generation.

