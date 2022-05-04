Janelle Monae To Star As Josephine Baker In New A24 Series De La Resistance

Home News Federico Cardenas May 4th, 2022 - 11:30 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

The legendary singer-songwriter and rapper Janelle Monee has continued to make a name for herself as an actress, performing various roles in a variety of movies and TV shows. Most recently, Stereogum has reported that Monae will star in the A24 upcoming drama De La Resistance.

In the upcoming series, Janelle Monee will act as the esteemed American-French entertainer Josephine Baker. The drama is set to explore various parts of Baker’s life, including her work as an actress and entertainer, as well as her role as a spy for the Allies during the second World War, and the role of the French in the defeat of Nazi Germany.

It has been noted that De La Resistance has not been adopted by any particular streaming platform at this time, making it uncertain where viewers will be able to watch the show once it has been released. The previous TV shows created by A24, Ramy and Euphoria, were both picked up by Hulu and HBO, respectively.

On top of De La Resistance, Janelle Monae has also received a major role in the forthcoming sequel to the 2019 film Knives Out. Janelle Monae has previously dropped a track titled “Say Her Name (Hell You Talmbout)” featuring Alicia Keys, Beyoncé and others.

