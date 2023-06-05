Janelle Monae Announces Summer 2023 The Age Of Pleasure Tour Dates

Home News Dita Dimone June 5th, 2023 - 5:51 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

On June 9, a new album by Janelle Monáe titled The Age of Pleasure will be made available for purchase via Wondaland Arts Society/Atlantic. The promotional tour for the new album will be will take the artist across the North American continent in the late summer and fall. The series of shows runs from the end of August until the middle of October.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public for the first time on Wednesday, June 7, at 10 a.m. local time.

The first single from The Age of Pleasure, titled “Float,” which also features Seun Kuti and Egypt 80, was released by Monáe in February. Then, in May, when it was revealed that the album would be released, she debuted its second song, “Lipstick Lover,” along with a video that is unsafe for work. The song “Lipstick Lover” was selected as one of our Songs of the Week.

It has been five years since Monáe released her most recent album, Dirty Computer, released in 2018. But ever since then, she’s been keeping herself busy with acting roles, such as the one she’ll play in the Netflix film Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery in 2022.

Tickets for Janelle Monáe’s fall tour will be available to purchase on June 7 at 10 a.m. on Ticketmaster.

However, fans can secure tickets on secondary market websites, such as StubHub, Vivid Seats, TicketCity and TicketNetwork.

First-time Vivid Seats users can save $20 on ticket orders over $200 by entering promo code NJ20 at checkout.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)

Janelle Monáe Tour Dates:

Wed Aug 30 – Seattle, WA – WAMU Theater

Thu Aug 31 – Vancouver, BC – UBC – Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

Sat Sep 02 – Portland, OR – RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Wed Sep 06 –Salt Lake City, UT – The Complex

Thu Sep 07 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre

Sat Sep 09 – Kansas City, MO – The Midland Theatre

Mon Sep 11 – Minneapolis, MN – Armory

Wed Sep 13 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theatre

Thu Sep 14 – Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Sun Sep 17 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Mon Sep 18 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met

Wed Sep 20 – Montreal, QB – Mtelus

Thu Sep 21 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

Sun Sep 24 – Washington, DC – The Anthem*

Tue Sep 26 – New York City, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Thu Sep 28 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

Mon Oct 02 – Charlotte, NC – Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

Tue Oct 03 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

Wed Oct 04 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale Brewing Company

Fri Oct 06 – Atlanta, GA – Fox Theatre Atlanta

Mon Oct 09 – Dallas, TX – The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Tue Oct 10 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center

Wed Oct 11 – Austin, TX – Moody Amphitheater

Sun Oct 15 – Phoenix, AZ – Arizona Financial Theatre

Tue Oct 17 – San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Wed Oct 18 – Inglewood, CA – YouTube Theater