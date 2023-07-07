Coolio’s Estate Releases “A Star Is Born” feat. Treach of Naughty by Nature, MC Shan & DJ Wino

Home News Parker Beatty July 7th, 2023 - 7:06 PM

In partnership with 1 Pic Entertainment and Strategic Media Entertainment/Intercept Music, the estate of late rapper Coolio has released “A Star Is Born,” the second single for the upcoming posthumous album LONG LIVE COOLIO.

Featuring verses from Treach of Naughty by Nature, MC Shan, and collaboration with Coolio’s longtime producer and collaborator DJ Wino, the track details Coolio’s colorful rise to stardom, toasting to his success and honoring his roots. Soulful piano and tasty bass lines make up the song’s West Coast-inspired instrumental, providing a fitting backdrop for a song about making it against all odds.

“It takes time for a star to develop and shine,” said DJ Wino in a press release. “Coolio was known for his hairstyle and rhymes, Coolio’s star will continue to shine until the end of time.” Treach added, ““Coolio’s music transcends time and space, his unique style and sound has left an indelible mark on hip-hop. He’s a true pioneer and a legend in his own right.”

This isn’t the first song released by Coolio’s estate following the rapper’s death in September of last year, which was later revealed to be a fentanyl overdose. Just one month after the rapper passed, “Do You Want It” featuring Australian-German artist Katija was released, followed up by “Tag You It” in March of this year, the first single off of this upcoming record. LONG LIVE COOLIO has yet to be given a release date, however fans can generally expect that it should come sometime before the year is over.

Watch the music video for “A Star is Born” by Coolio below.