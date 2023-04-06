Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed as Fentanyl Overdose

According to consequence.net TMZ has reported that artist Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose. The rapper died on September of last year at the age of 59. At that time, the cause of death was reported as the result of a cardiac arrest.
According to the coroner’s report, Coolio had traces of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines in his body at the time of his death. According to the family spokesperson before his death, the rapper had severe asthma and a long history of using cigarettes, which contributed to the death.
Coolio is best known for his Grammy Award winning single “Gangsta’s Paradise,” which was featured on the soundtrack for 1995’s “Dangerous Minds” starring Michelle Pfeiffer. The song is considered one of the most successful rap songs of all time when it spent three weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100.
In 1996, the rapper recorded the opening “Aw, Here It Goes!” for the Nickelodeon television series “Kenan & Kel” starring Kenan Thompson. A month after his death, Coolio’s family released a single called “Do You Want It.”