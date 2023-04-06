Coolio’s Cause of Death Revealed as Fentanyl Overdose

Home News Cait Stoddard April 6th, 2023 - 3:38 PM

According to consequence.net TMZ has reported that artist Coolio died from a fentanyl overdose. The rapper died on September of last year at the age of 59. At that time, the cause of death was reported as the result of a cardiac arrest.

According to the coroner’s report, Coolio had traces of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamines in his body at the time of his death. According to the family spokesperson before his death, the rapper had severe asthma and a long history of using cigarettes, which contributed to the death.