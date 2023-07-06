mxdwn Music

Olivia Rodrigo Shares Alternate Versions For Clean Version Of “Vampire”

July 6th, 2023 - 6:23 PM

According to stereogum.com, back in 2021 artist Olivia Rodrigo released the song “Vampire” from her debut album SOUR. Since its release, “Vampire” has been getting a lot of praise from fans and critics all over the world and now the singer her go-to producer Dan Nigro are joking around about song’s radio edit, which rhymes “dream crusher” with “blood sucker.”

Posting a video TikTok, Rodrigo turns the camera to a studio session, which loops over with new rhymes for “blood sucker” each time.  Some of the rhymes are: fame hunter, tree hugger, whale blubber, Mark Zucker, and garlic butter.  Also on the TikTok video people can hear Nigro and Rodrigo cracking up between each take.

” Dream crusher it is.”

The 20 year old Grammy winner released “Vampire” and its self-referential music video on Friday. The song serves as the lead single for her sophomore album Guts, which will be out on September 8.

“It felt like a really good progression forward,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone. “I think it reflects the journey that I was going through and the anger that gets pent up in an experience like the one that the song’s about.”

 

