Olivia Rodrigo Shares Alternate Versions For Clean Version Of “Vampire”

According to stereogum.com, back in 2021 artist Olivia Rodrigo released the song “Vampire” from her debut album SOUR. Since its release, “Vampire” has been getting a lot of praise from fans and critics all over the world and now the singer her go-to producer Dan Nigro are joking around about song’s radio edit, which rhymes “dream crusher” with “blood sucker.”

Posting a video TikTok, Rodrigo turns the camera to a studio session, which loops over with new rhymes for “blood sucker” each time. Some of the rhymes are: fame hunter, tree hugger, whale blubber, Mark Zucker, and garlic butter. Also on the TikTok video people can hear Nigro and Rodrigo cracking up between each take.

” Dream crusher it is.”

The 20 year old Grammy winner released “Vampire” and its self-referential music video on Friday. The song serves as the lead single for her sophomore album Guts, which will be out on September 8.

“It felt like a really good progression forward,” Rodrigo told Rolling Stone. “I think it reflects the journey that I was going through and the anger that gets pent up in an experience like the one that the song’s about.”