Olivia Rodrigo Announces New Album GUTS for Sept 2023 Release

California-based singer and songwriter Olivia Rodrigo has recently announced that her sophomore album Guts will be releasing later this year in September. She also announced that her first single of the new album titled “Vampire” will be released this Friday.

Rodrigo recorded her newest album with producer Daniel Nigro, who had also worked with her on her debut album Sour which was released in 2021. This album included her hit single “Driver’s License” which sat in the No. 1 spot of the Billboard Hot 100 and became the first song to reach 80 million streams within a week of releasing on Spotify.

When asked about what drove her to write and produce her newest album, Rodrigo said “For me, this album is about growing pains and trying to figure out who I am at this point in my life. I feel like I grew 10 years between the ages of 18 and 20 – it was such an intense period of awkwardness and change. I think that’s all just a natural part of growth, and hopefully the album reflects that.”

On top of her new album’s announcement, Rodrigo will be releasing her first new song since the release of Sour titled “Vampire”. The song releases this Friday, June 30th and will be a first look into what to expect from her upcoming album.

Olivia Rodrigo’s sophomore album Guts releases on September 8th; album pre-orders can be found on her official website.

