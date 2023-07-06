Beyond Wonderland Festival Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder and Assault

Home News Cait Stoddard July 6th, 2023 - 12:08 PM

According to pitchfork.com, last month two women were killed and three other people were injured during a shooting at the campgrounds of Beyond Wonderland, which is an electronic dance festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington.

A 26 year old active U.S. Army member James M. Kelly was allegedly accused of the alleged shooting and charged with two counts of alleged first degree murder, two counts of alleged first degree assault and one count of alleged first degree domestic violence assault. Kelly has now pleaded not guilty and he is currently at Grant County Jail.

The victims of the shooting were 29 year old Brandy Escamilla and 26 year old Josilyn Ruiz. Among the injured were Kelly’s girlfriend, a festivalgoer and an employee who responded to reports of gunfire.

Beyond Wonderland had been scheduled to take place on Saturday, June 17 and Sunday, June 18 but the second day was canceled after the shooting happened.

