Two Dead and Three Injured in Shooting at Beyond Wonderland Festival in Washington

Home News Cait Stoddard June 19th, 2023 - 9:47 AM

According to pitchfork.com, two people have died and three were injured after a shooting on June 17 at the campgrounds of Beyond Wonderland, which is an electronic dance festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Quincy, Washington. The suspect was arrested and is one of the three people who were injured.

According to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged gunman randomly fired into the crowd around 8:20 p.m. and then “walked away” from the location and “continued to shoot randomly into the crowd” before being arrested and taken into custody. The names of the victims and the suspect have not been released by local authorities.

“We don’t know what the motives were or what the intentions were of the shooter and we’ll have to wait and see if we can find that information out later on.” said Kyle Foreman, a public information officer with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Immediately after the shooting, Beyond Wonderland Festival went on Twitter to tell people to avoid Gorge Gate H.

Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds. — Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023

“Please avoid the Gorge Gate H campgrounds area as it is closed due to an incident that has been handled by local authorities. There is no current danger to festival goers or the campgrounds.”

On Sunday morning the festival went on Twitter to announce that the second day of the event has been cancelled entirely.

pic.twitter.com/FyzrIOOcmp — Beyond Wonderland at The Gorge (@BeyondWlandPNW) June 18, 2023

“Due to the incident that took place in the overflow camping area last night, we regret to inform you that day 2 of Beyond Wonderland at the Gorge has been cancelled. We would like to express our sincere appreciation to the local authorities and staff who acted quickly to manage the situation. Our heartfelt thoughts and condolences to the family, friends and all those affected by this tragic event.”