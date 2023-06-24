Beyond Wonderland Shooting Suspect Blames Bad Shroom Trip

Home News Simon Li June 24th, 2023 - 2:20 PM

The suspect who opened fire on the crowd during the Beyond Wonderland EDM festival has been identified as James M. Kelly, who, in his statement, says that this act of violence was due to him high on mushrooms and having a bad trip with his girlfriend, according to Stereogum.com.

Kelly is an active-duty US Army member. He says that he took some mushrooms before going to the EDM festival, which led to him hallucinate that the world is ending, making him feel extremely uncomfortable and negative towards his surroundings. This eventually led him to grab his handgun from his truck, loaded it, and opened fire to the crowd, including to his girlfriend Lily Lukisch, who called 911 to report the situation and was shot two shots by Kelly, which was deemed life-threatening by would result in permanent injury for her.

Kelly is likely to face sever punishments, for he took away lives of two and injured many. For now, he is being held without bonds and waiting for arraignment on July the 5th.