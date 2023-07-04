Neil Young Performs “Prime of Life” Live For the First Time Ever at John Anson Ford Theater

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2023 - 11:51 AM

According to nme.com, artist Neil Young ended his long hiatus by starting his first tour since 2019 with an intimate solo set loaded both with rarities and some of his biggest hits, including “Heart of Gold” and “Ohio.”

To begin his return, Young chose the 1,200-capacity Ford Theater, which is right across the canyon from the much larger Hollywood Bowl. The artist has been performing at arenas and big amphitheaters for 50 years.

For the performance Young wore train-themed Coastal Tour in shades of faded blue and gray, spattered with white paint on his back, the brim of an engineer’s cap low over his forehead.

According to spin.com, Young started the performance “I’m the Ocean,” which is a driving guitar epic from his 1995 Mirror Ball album with Pearl Jam. The song is a highlight from that record but Young has not performed it live since 1997.

Following the bright and heavy tones of “Prime of Life,” Young performed on piano “When I Hold You in My Arms,” with an electric guitar still slung over his shoulder.

Based from the from the footage, people enjoyed hearing Young live because they can be heard singing along while the artist dazzled their minds with his musical talent.

Setlist